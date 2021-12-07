Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,906 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,032 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252,344 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,034,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $835,703,000 after buying an additional 1,872,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,387,302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $303,865,000 after buying an additional 1,738,078 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,738.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,248,085 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $86,442,000 after buying an additional 1,204,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $80.72 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $82.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

