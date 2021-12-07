Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 78,800 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.05% of ONEOK worth $12,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter worth about $85,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 127.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 643,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,788,000 after acquiring an additional 25,914 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

OKE stock opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day moving average of $57.02.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.