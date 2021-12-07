ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 242.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,526 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,824,062,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,741,979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $568,029,000 after buying an additional 2,029,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,971,965,000 after buying an additional 1,735,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

Shares of NVDA opened at $300.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.56, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.30. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

