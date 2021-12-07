First US Bancshares, Inc. (FUSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

First US Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years.

FUSB stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. First US Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $71.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First US Bancshares stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of First US Bancshares worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Thomasville, AL.

