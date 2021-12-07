Analyzing Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CI&T and Match Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Match Group $2.39 billion 15.32 $128.56 million $1.94 66.72

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than CI&T.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T N/A N/A N/A Match Group 20.75% -90.70% 15.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Match Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CI&T and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00 Match Group 0 5 12 0 2.71

CI&T currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 28.02%. Match Group has a consensus price target of $169.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.95%. Given Match Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than CI&T.

Summary

Match Group beats CI&T on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc. is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc. is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

