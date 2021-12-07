GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
GHRS stock opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. GH Research has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $30.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07.
GHRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.
GH Research Company Profile
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.