GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GHRS stock opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. GH Research has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $30.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07.

Get GH Research alerts:

GHRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GH Research stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of GH Research worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.