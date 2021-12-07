Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 13,963.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.61.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTB stock opened at $151.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.25. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $119.89 and a 1 year high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

