Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.85% of MasterCraft Boat worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCFT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $530.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

