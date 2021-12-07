Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE:SONY opened at $121.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $147.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $125.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.57.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

