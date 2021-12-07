XP Power Limited (XPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) declared a dividend on Monday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from XP Power’s previous dividend of $19.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:XPP opened at GBX 5,221 ($69.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,203.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,248.96. XP Power has a one year low of GBX 4,160 ($55.17) and a one year high of GBX 5,800 ($76.91).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($86.20) price target on shares of XP Power in a report on Tuesday.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

