Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) will announce ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.87). Axsome Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($2.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.89.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Saad bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,477 shares of company stock worth $269,634. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,614,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 113.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after acquiring an additional 400,924 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,477,000 after acquiring an additional 120,909 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 159,584 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $32.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.11. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.22.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

