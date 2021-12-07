Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $220.36 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BVN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

NYSE:BVN opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $13.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Compass Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,109 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.