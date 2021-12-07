Zacks: Brokerages Expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Saratoga Investment reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.85% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAR. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $329.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.61. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 27.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 12.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

