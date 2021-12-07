Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock opened at GBX 2,295 ($30.43) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,171.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,009.43. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Liontrust Asset Management has a 1 year low of GBX 1,170 ($15.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,560.05 ($33.95).

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

In other news, insider Quintin Price purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,150 ($28.51) per share, with a total value of £47,300 ($62,723.78).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIO. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,331 ($30.91) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,900 ($25.20) to GBX 1,965 ($26.06) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.