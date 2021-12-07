Brokerages Set Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) PT at $1,144.00

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,144.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLPBY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheuvreux raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 1,144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Coloplast A/S stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

