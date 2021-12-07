Canadian National Railway Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.615 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th.

TSE:CNR opened at C$165.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$156.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$143.02. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$125.00 and a 1-year high of C$168.66.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.48 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8400005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CNR shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$149.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$148.11.

In related news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 206,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.13, for a total transaction of C$32,264,727.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,359,171 shares in the company, valued at C$10,829,202,732.77. Also, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,942,149. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,364,638 shares of company stock worth $527,450,834.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.