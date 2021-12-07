Essex LLC Acquires Shares of 2,339 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Amundi bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 220.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,042,349,000 after acquiring an additional 463,290 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.92.

NYSE MMM opened at $177.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

