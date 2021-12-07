Xend Finance Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 7th. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Xend Finance has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00057122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,337.35 or 0.08505898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00058845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,086.30 or 1.00184515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00076864 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

