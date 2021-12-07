UMA (UMA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $32.73 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. UMA has a market cap of $669.37 million and approximately $32.73 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. One UMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.37 or 0.00020339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00039315 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.31 or 0.00210444 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA (UMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,423,609 coins and its circulating supply is 64,540,957 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UMAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.