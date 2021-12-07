Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.580-$0.603 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.50 million-$208.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.74 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.410 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAVA. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.33.

Endava stock opened at $139.37 on Tuesday. Endava has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $172.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 100.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.62 and its 200 day moving average is $132.05.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Endava’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Endava stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

