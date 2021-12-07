JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Increases Dividend to GBX 5.30 Per Share

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) announced a dividend on Monday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 678 ($8.99) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 683.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 651.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 103.57, a current ratio of 103.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 577 ($7.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 744.04 ($9.87).

Get JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust alerts:

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.