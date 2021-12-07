Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.25

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON SOLI opened at GBX 1,055 ($13.99) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.03. Solid State has a 12 month low of GBX 620 ($8.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,310 ($17.37). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,132.46. The firm has a market cap of £90.17 million and a PE ratio of 24.18.
Solid State Company Profile
