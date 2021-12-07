Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.25

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SOLI opened at GBX 1,055 ($13.99) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.03. Solid State has a 12 month low of GBX 620 ($8.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,310 ($17.37). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,132.46. The firm has a market cap of £90.17 million and a PE ratio of 24.18.

Solid State plc manufactures and sells electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. Its value added distribution division distributes semiconductors, related electronic and optoelectronic components, modules, and displays for use in the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, power management, optical emitters and sensors, and LED lighting.

