Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) Plans €0.01 Dividend

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of EBOX opened at GBX 114.63 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 111.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 113.10. Tritax EuroBox has a 1 year low of GBX 96 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.66).

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 130 ($1.72) price objective on the stock.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

