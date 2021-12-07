The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GRX)

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has raised its dividend by 11.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

GRX stock opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30.

In other The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 470,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 48,180 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

