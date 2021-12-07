Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Cummins by 6.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 9.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cummins by 1.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 6.6% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $219.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.09 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

