CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) to Issue $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th.
CTO Realty Growth has increased its dividend payment by 955.6% over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market cap of $330.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79.
CTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.
In other news, Director Laura M. Franklin acquired 915 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $319,360.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 36.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.