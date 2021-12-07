CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) to Issue $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th.

CTO Realty Growth has increased its dividend payment by 955.6% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market cap of $330.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 175.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Laura M. Franklin acquired 915 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $319,360.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 36.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

