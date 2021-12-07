Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Raises Dividend to $1.25 Per Share

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) declared a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s previous dividend of $1.12.
NIDB opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.43. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $48.00.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile
