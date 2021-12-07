Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Raises Dividend to $1.25 Per Share

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) declared a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s previous dividend of $1.12.

NIDB opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.43. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $48.00.

Get Northeast Indiana Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers an array of banking and financial advisory services to its customers through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage; Commercial Mortgage; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.