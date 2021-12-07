iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Sold by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $117.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.50. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $119.77.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.