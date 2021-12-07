Efficient Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $702,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $777,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $29.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02.

