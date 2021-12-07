Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $3.96 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Albemarle accounts for about 1.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after purchasing an additional 928,984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,803,000 after purchasing an additional 752,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Albemarle by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after purchasing an additional 551,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Albemarle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,879,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,182,002. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $248.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 131.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.33.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.15.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

