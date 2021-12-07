Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned 0.38% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PKB opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $55.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

