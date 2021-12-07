Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEJ. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter.

PEJ opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

