First American Trust FSB trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $23,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,139 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,153 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,968 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after acquiring an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $142.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

