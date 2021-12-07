Regent Investment Management LLC Invests $255,000 in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,715,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $762,777,000 after purchasing an additional 116,448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,809,000 after acquiring an additional 171,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $201,642,000 after acquiring an additional 123,740 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 21.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,767,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,794,000 after acquiring an additional 308,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,269,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,191,000 after acquiring an additional 66,362 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HRC opened at $155.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.34 and a 12-month high of $156.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total transaction of $313,072.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

