iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 330,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 517.9% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 148,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 124,287 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 89,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL opened at $140.76 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.97.

