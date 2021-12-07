Head to Head Review: Intelsat (INTEQ) & Its Competitors

Intelsat (OTCMKTS: INTEQ) is one of 37 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Intelsat to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Intelsat and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelsat -36.87% N/A -4.55% Intelsat Competitors -71.20% -74.45% -12.96%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Intelsat and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelsat 0 0 0 0 N/A Intelsat Competitors 212 639 722 33 2.36

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 24.78%. Given Intelsat’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intelsat has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Intelsat has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelsat’s rivals have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intelsat and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intelsat $1.91 billion -$911.66 million 0.00 Intelsat Competitors $3.72 billion $380.23 million 3.94

Intelsat’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Intelsat. Intelsat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.4% of Intelsat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Intelsat shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intelsat rivals beat Intelsat on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA provides satellite services business, which provides a layer in the global communications infrastructure. It offers communication services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The company also provides commercial satellite capacity to the U.S. government and other select military organizations and their contractors. Intelsat was founded on August 20, 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

