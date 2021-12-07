Slow Capital Inc. Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,343,491,000 after buying an additional 1,391,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,158,619,000 after buying an additional 1,421,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,779,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,775,913,000 after buying an additional 1,025,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after buying an additional 1,667,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,490,000 after buying an additional 1,237,583 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

TSM opened at $119.14 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $102.20 and a one year high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

