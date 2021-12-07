Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 5.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 90.5% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 13,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.04. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.87 per share, with a total value of $150,216.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Arthur R. Baker III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $492,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

PRLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

