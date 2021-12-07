Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Financial Review

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Relmada Therapeutics and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relmada Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Relmada Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $60.64, suggesting a potential upside of 248.89%. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $8.38, suggesting a potential upside of 20.85%. Given Relmada Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Relmada Therapeutics is more favorable than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Relmada Therapeutics and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relmada Therapeutics N/A N/A -$59.46 million ($6.62) -2.63 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals $119.07 million 6.00 $74.98 million $0.39 17.77

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Relmada Therapeutics. Relmada Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Relmada Therapeutics has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Relmada Therapeutics and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relmada Therapeutics N/A -122.46% -105.85% Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 31.16% 25.85% 23.14%

Summary

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals beats Relmada Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. The company was founded on May 31, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms. The company was founded by Huckel E. Hubert and Patrick J. McEnany in January 2002 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

