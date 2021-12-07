Slow Capital Inc. Purchases New Shares in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,698 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Century Communities by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 129,276 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Century Communities by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 33,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Shares of CCS opened at $80.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.08. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.