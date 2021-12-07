SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Holdings Decreased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDYV. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 82.7% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 42.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.61.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.