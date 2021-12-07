Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 559 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 80,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after purchasing an additional 50,898 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $290,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $83.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.84.

