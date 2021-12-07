Slow Capital Inc. Trims Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB opened at $109.58 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $87.89 and a 12-month high of $113.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

