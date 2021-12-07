Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,300 Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Separately, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.24. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 6.67%.

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 644,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $23,227,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 960,700 shares of company stock valued at $34,652,123 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zurn Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

