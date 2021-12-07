Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Position Boosted by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 92,133.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92. The company has a market cap of $160.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.