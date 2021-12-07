Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.12 Million Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. FMR LLC increased its position in ExlService by 12.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,653,000 after acquiring an additional 266,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ExlService by 58.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,703,000 after acquiring an additional 99,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ExlService by 97.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 45,001 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the second quarter worth $4,547,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in ExlService by 35.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 38,156 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $2,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,620 shares of company stock worth $8,464,133 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $133.79 on Tuesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.39 and a 52 week high of $138.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.05 and its 200-day moving average is $118.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

