Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Efficient Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Efficient Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 8.4% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $87,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $175.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $138.45 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.93 and a 200-day moving average of $174.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

