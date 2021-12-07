DFI.Money Trading Down 22.5% Over Last Week (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. In the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $105.36 million and approximately $17.90 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFI.Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,729.73 or 0.05353232 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money (YFII) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

