BIDR (BIDR) Price Reaches $0.0001

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 7th. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.62 million and $39.68 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00057122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,337.35 or 0.08505898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00058845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,086.30 or 1.00184515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00076864 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002667 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

