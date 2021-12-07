HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.73.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $56.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average of $70.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,667.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $536,630.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $120,601.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,469. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.